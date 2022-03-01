Covid-19 Updates – March 2022

*The Department of Health confirmed on January 28th, that Covid-19 figures will only be reported between Monday and Friday. Reporting of cases on Mondays will take account of weekend figures.

Monday, March 1st

An additional 3,300 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to *1,303,720.

In addition, 4,771 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

As of 8am today, there were currently 616 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in Ireland, 48 of whom are in ICU.

There have been *6,508 deaths nationally associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

A total of 33,504 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Clare since the beginning of the pandemic.

*All data is provisional and subject to ongoing validation.