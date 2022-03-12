DEIS programme adds 15 Clare schools

Minister for Education Norma Foley TD has announced a major expansion of the DEIS – Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools programme that will see the programme extended to an additional 15 schools across Clare.

For the first time since 2017 the DEIS programme is being significantly expanded and eligible schools will now gain access to targeted supports to address educational disadvantage.

Schools in the DEIS programme avail of a range of targeted supports aimed at tackling educational disadvantage, including additional classroom teaching posts, home-school community liaison coordinator posts, DEIS grant funding and access to the School Completion Programme.

Today’s announcement sees an additional investment of €32million per annum being allocated to the 310 schools being added to the programme nationally.

The schools being added to the programme in Clare are:

DEIS Rural Schools

Rockmount Mixed National School, Miltown Malbay

Moveen Ns, Kilkee

Killaloe Boys NS

SN Mhuire Miliuc, Stonepark, Clare

SN Cuan, Kilrush

Mercy Convent Killaloe

Carrigaholt Mixed NS

Forgleann NS, Lahinch

Labasheeda Central NS, Kilrush

Lisdoonvarna NS

DEIS Urban Band 1

Gaelscoil Ui Chaoimhin

DEIS Urban Band 2

Clarecastle National School

Shannon Airport 1 NS, Shannon

Gaelscoil Donncha Rua

DEIS Post-Primary

St Joseph’s Community College Kilkee

Four schools in Clare have been reclassified from Urban Band 2 to Urban Band 1. They are Holy Family Junior School and Holy Family Senior School, Ennis, Convent of Mercy National School in Kilrush and Ennis Educate Together.

Schools have been identified for inclusion in the programme through the refined DEIS identification model which is an objective, statistics-based model which uses information from the Department of Education enrolment databases and the Pobal HP Deprivation index. Schools were not required to apply for inclusion in the DEIS programme and the model has been applied fairly and equally to all schools.

Minister Foley said: “I am delighted to announce today largest-ever single investment in the DEIS programme and in particular the addition of 15 new schools in Clare. I have no doubt that today’s announcement will be of enormous benefit to the students in these schools.

“The DEIS programme is an internationally recognised, proven programme that provides targeted resources to schools with the highest levels of concentrated educational disadvantage to supports their students to have an equal opportunity to achieve their potential in education.

“This announcement follows an intensive undertaking of work by the DEIS technical group, which involved valuable input from stakeholders. The refined DEIS identification model builds on the objectivity and fairness of the 2017 version, but now captures a greater breadth of disadvantage and accounts for severity of disadvantage through the application of a weighted process.

It also takes into consideration the significant educational disadvantage experienced by Traveller and Roma learners and of students residing in direct provision or emergency homeless accommodation. Using this approach we can extend the additional targeted supports of the DEIS programme to those schools serving high concentrations of students at risk of educational disadvantage and be confident that the largest investment to date in the DEIS programme is being provided to those schools most in need.”

The Department of Education will work with the schools that will benefit from the programme to support them to make the transition. Information sessions will be held for schools in the coming weeks on the DEIS programme, what supports will be available to schools and to support them in planning for improvement. Materials are in development to inform parents and students of the benefits of inclusion in the DEIS programme.

From September 2022, these schools will access all supports under the programme to match their respective band. Schools are assigned to the DEIS bands based on the location of the school and their level of concentrated educational disadvantage.