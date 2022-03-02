Dooley to host coffee morning for Ukraine

Clare Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley will host a coffee morning in aid of those displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine this Friday, March 4th 2022.

The coffee morning will take place from 10am to 12pm at the Old Ground Hotel, Ennis.

Senator Dooley said, “I will be hosting a coffee morning this Friday at the Old Ground Hotel, Ennis, in aid of those displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. All proceeds from the bar and town hall of the Old Ground Hotel will go to Irish Red Cross Ukraine Appeal. I want to thank Allen Flynn for this courteous gesture.

“The Irish Red Cross is currently taking donations that will be used to help their teams on the ground aiding displaced people with life-saving food and hygiene needs, supporting health facilities and repairing vital infrastructure. You can donate to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal online at redcross.ie.”