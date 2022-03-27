Doolin Folk Festival returns this year

The eighth annual Doolin Folk Festival will take place on the 10th-12th June, 2022.

Three days, three stages of folk, from top Irish and international acts all taking place in Ireland’s biggest small hotel, Hotel Doolin.

Over the years the Doolin Folk Festival has had it all, from Limerick rappers to Saharan Blues, from Clannad to King Kong Company, the festival takes the broadest definition of Folk Festival in that they believe that Folk Music is the music of the people, folk music needs to be able to touch our hearts, to capture the spirit of our times, to comment on what is wrong with the world. As Frank Harte says, ‘those in power write the history, those who suffer, write the songs.’

In this year’s programme, you will find something that will remedy the suffering and isolation of the past few years. Music is the glue that binds us together, and after a covid enforced hiatus of two years, the Doolin folkers are rearing to go and have put together another diverse line-up that the festival has become famous for.

Festival organiser and Hotel Doolin Managing Director, Dónal Minihane explains: “The festival is relatively new on the scene but it feels like it has been going on forever. When I tell people it is only in its eighth year they can’t believe there wasn’t a festival here before. Doolin is synonymous with folk music in Ireland and so many musicians and music lovers have a connection with the area, the festival just feels so natural. The weekend is a celebration of Doolin and the music that has drawn and continues to draw people here from all corners of the world.”

Damien Dempsey • Mary Black • Ye Vagabonds

Peggy Seeger + Calum MacColl • Skipper’s Alley

This Is How We Fly • Matt Molloy + Seán Keane

The Olllam • John Spillane • Wyvern Lingo • Fidil

Cormac Begley + Liam O’Connor • Tara Breen,

Pádraig Rynne + Jim Murray • Big Love • Rua Rí

Aoife Scott • Elikya • The Goodman Trio

Niamh Farrell Band

The size of the festival means that tickets are limited with the each year selling out. Dónal Minihane says “We’re not interested in being a big festival. That’s the beauty about The Doolin Folk Festival, our size allows us to create a unique atmosphere, presenting powerful music in an intimate setting and ensuring that audiences and musicians can feel at one and just enjoy the communal spirit of such festivals.

The Doolin Folk Festival continues its musical diversity, with a broad mixed programme of acclaimed artists to cater for anyone’s taste. The combination of this, and Hotel Doolin’s incredible hospitality, makes Doolin one of the most unique and intimate festivals in Ireland.”

Festival Programmer Conor Byrne said: “Our audience at The Doolin Folk festival know their music, it is truly a music lover’s festival, so there is great pressure to deliver each year and we certainly hope we have delivered with this 2022 line-up. We are delighted to welcome big hitters from the Irish traditional and folk music scene, as well as internationally acclaimed artists.”

Weekend Tickets are €119 are on sale now.