East Clare Musical Society returning to the stage

The East Clare Musical Society are returning to the stage after the Covid shutdown.

This Easter East Clare Musical Society has eggsactly the treat that audiences, starved of musical theatre for two years, require. We are delighted to announce we will stage a reprise of the cabaret special “A Night at the Musicals” in Scariff Community College on Friday, Saturday and Sunday 15th, 16th and 17th April with curtain up at 8pm.

This hugely popular show, which sold out in February 2020, just prior to lockdown, will entertain the fans of musical theatre with solo appearances from many of the leads of previous musical performances of the East Clare group. Led by Musical Director John O’Brien with the accompaniment of Anne Cullen and Steve Lawrence, we will welcome songbird Vashti Curran back to the stage from a very successful year long residency performing cabaret in Germany.

Also taking to the stage are other highly talented singers, most of who graced the stage in the 2020 show, and these are: Paul Conroy, Edel O’Grady, Cathal Moloney, Ruth O’Hagan, Jim and Maeve O’Brien, Sarah King, Brendán Baguio, Ger and Caoimhe Treacy, Sandra and Chloe O’Halloran, Sinéad and Louise O’Callaghan, Sarah Kate McConnell, Michelle Fitzsimons, Miriam Smith, Eoin Heffernan, Mags McGrath, Orlaith Nihill and, Conor McGrath and Rob Kerby of The After Eights aka the Killaloe Male Voice Choir.

These performers will be joined on stage by a chorus line made up of local singers and dancers, choreographed by Sarah Allen who is assisted by Claire O’Sullivan. The chorus lines numbers will be swelled by many of Scariff Community College’s Transition Year Students.

Anyone who attended “A Night at the Musicals” in 2020 will attest to the quality of the entertainment on stage, and the gracious hospitality, off stage, by the East Clare Musical Society’s hosts.

Tickets for this highly anticipated East Clare Musical Society Easter musical “eggstravaganza”, priced at €30, will be sold only through Eventbrite.