Final week to win staycation in West Clare

The Cois Fharraige Pastoral Area, which comprises the four parishes of Cross (Killballyowen), Carrigaholt, Kilkee and Doonbeg are currently holding a major fundraising draw to support the work of the parishes.

With a total prize fund of €4,000, tickets are just €10 each.

Fr Gerry Kenny, Co-PP of the Pastoral Area said that “Each of our 4 parishes has a rich history and tradition of spiritual and pastoral care, not only for the residents of the area but also for the many visitors who come to enjoy the beauty that surrounds us here”.

The first prize is a one week staycation in West Clare including a 7 night stay at Doonbeg Holiday Cottages from 2nd – 9th July, a welcome hamper, 2 x €100 restaurant vouchers, a family pass to Kilkee Waterworld, and E-bike hire for 4 people.

Second prize is Golf for four people at Trump International Golf Club plus a €100 Restaurant Voucher, while third prize is Stud Fees for Shannonside Stud plus a €100 Restaurant Voucher.

Further prizes include Golf at Kilkee Golf Club, €200 cash and a number of €100 Restaurant Vouchers.

“Your support for our draw in West Clare will assist each of the four parishes in continuing to support the pastoral needs and spiritual care of all who live and visit our area. The need for this fundraiser has arisen due to the downturn in the finances of each of our parishes because of Covid-19” continues Fr Kenny.

Proceeds from the draw will be divided equally between the four parishes to assist with parish projects and pastoral needs. Tickets can be purchased online at https://onlinefundraiser.ie/cois-fharraige/ or in local shops and businesses.

Draw will take place in Kilkee Community Centre on Saturday, 26th March.