Further drug seizures under Operation Tara

Gardaí in Clare seized a quantity of drugs and arrested a man after they search a house in Ennis recently.

On Monday, 28th February at 4 p.m. the Divisional Drugs Unit conducted a search under warrant at a house in Ennis. During the course of this search €6,000 worth of suspected Cannabis Herb was seized.

A male in his late 20’s was arrested at the scene and detained at Ennis Garda Station. This male has since been released from custody and a file is now being prepared for submission to the DPP.

All the suspected controlled substances have been forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

These seizures form part of Operation Tara which is an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy. The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels – international, national, local – involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.