Gardaí investigate Crusheen burglary

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information and are seeking a man in connection with an incident in Crusheen at the weekend.

On Saturday night last 19th March at 11pm a lady was awoken in her home by a male in her bedroom – she asked him to leave and he did so immediately.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “Investigating Gardaí are interested in speaking to a male with a dark-coloured beard who was seen on the Main Street in Crusheen village on Saturday night between 8pm and 12 mid night.”

Gardaí are also looking for help locating a car that was stolen earlier on the same evening.

Between 7pm on Saturday night 19th March and 10am on Sunday morning last, a black 523 saloon BMW registration number 99 CE 5663 was stolen from a farm yard in Cregard, Barefield.

This vehicle had four flat tyres and the owner believes that the car was not capable of being driven so it may have been taken away on a trailer.

If anyone has any information in relation to any of these incidents or if anyone saw anything suspicious or has dash cam footage we would ask them to contact their local Garda Station or any Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.