Gardaí investigate hit-and-run collision

Gardaí in Ennis are investigating a hit-and-run road traffic collision that occurred on the town last week.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks has appealed for information about the driver of a black car that left the scene.

“At 1.20am last Monday, 21st March 2022 a traffic accident occurred at the Tulla Road /Lifford Road roundabout where the second vehicle failed to remain at the scene. The driver of one car was travelling from Clonroad in the direction of the Tulla Road / Lifford Road roundabout intersection.

The driver was taking the second exit at the roundabout when the offending vehicle which approached from the Lifford Road direction collided into her car. The only description that it was a black car,” Sgt Brooks said.

If anyone witnessed this accident or anyone that may have dash cam footage we would ask that they contact Ennis Garda Station on 6848100.