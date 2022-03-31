Get On Your Bike for Mid West Simon

Mid West Simon Community has have teamed up O’Neill Industrial for their second Annual Charity Cycle.

The event will take place on Saturday 23rd April starting at McMahon’s Bar (The Daggers) Ardnacrusha at 9am

Building on the success of the last Charity Cycle which was in 2019 before Covid-19 hit, it will be a truly fun and enjoyable cycle for a great cause, which is the homeless services at Mid West Simon Community. The Charity Cycle will commence at McMahon’s Bar Ardnacrusha at 9am where there is a large car park to facilitate parking.

All bikes can be used for the cycle i.e. racers, hybrids and mountain bikes. Cyclists must be at least 18 years of age. All jerseys will be handed out before the Cycle.

The route will cover 85 kilometres in total outbound to Mountshannon, Co. Clare via Broadford with the return leg via Killaloe under the supervision of bike marshalls, to ensure the safety of cyclists. There will be outbound snacks at the Grotto in Tuamgraney, with sandwiches and refreshments served in Mountshannon, before the return to Ardnacrusha (via Killaloe). The Cycle will culminate with a family friendly BBQ at McMahon’s Ardnacrusha at 3pm.

Michael O’Neill, Sales Director at O’Neill Industrial said “We are proud to be supporting Mid West Simon Community who are our neighbours in Eastway Business Park. We are also delighted that we can partake in our second annual charity cycle after an unplanned two year Covid-19 break, but we are happier that we stayed safe. So, we are now raring to get back on the saddles for the vulnerable in the Mid West. Every cent raised will go towards helping those who truly need it in our local community.”

Jackie Bonfield, CEO Mid West Simon Community said “We are delighted that O’Neill Industrial has chosen Mid West Simon Community as the beneficiary for their Annual Charity Cycle again this year. O’Neill Industrial are a great supporter of Mid West Simon Community and we really appreciate their fundraising efforts.

O’Neill Industrial’s support and those who support this Charity Cycle will make a huge difference in the lives of so many vulnerable people throughout our community. All funds raised from this event will go towards our Homeless services in Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary and all funds raised locally will stay local.” Mid West Simon Community, work hard to support children and adults experiencing the everyday challenges around homelessness and food poverty in the Clare, Limerick and North Tipperary area.

Please sign up for the Charity Cycle as soon as you can as tickets are limited, so places will be booked on a first come first served basis; Click Here To Sign UP.

Registration is only €25.00 and all monies received will go directly to Mid West Simon Community to help those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. So come along have some fun and enjoy the beautiful scenery.