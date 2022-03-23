Home-help carers disproportionately affected by rising costs

Clare Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley has said a solution must be found to combat the rising cost of fuel for those caring for elderly people in the community.

Senator Dooley has said: “Workers caring for the elderly in the community are being severely impacted by the rising cost in fuel.

“This is resulting in many of them giving up their work or not taking up that work, and if we don’t find a way to ease the burden of the rising cost in fuel prices it will result in care hours not being delivered for elderly people.

“Often these workers are already on low-pay and this increase in the cost of fuel has the potential to push these vital workers into poverty.

“If care hours can’t be delivered in the community elderly people will be unable to leave hospital to be cared for in their homes and more elderly people will end up returning to hospital or entering nursing homes.

“This would result in a much-increased cost to the state and so we must find a solution to address this issue without delay for the benefit of these workers and their elderly patients,” Senator Dooley said.