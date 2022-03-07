International tourists return to North Clare

One of Ireland’s leading group travel operators was celebrating the return of international groups on Friday – as the first German tourists began an eight-day guided tour of Ireland.

White Travels International, with a base in County Clare also confirmed it is to bring thousands of European visitors into Ireland between now and October, resulting in 80,000 bed nights across the country.

Marcus White, CEO of White Travels International said: “It’s a remarkable achievement for us to be operational again and it’s a testament to all the hard work we have done behind the scenes. The past two years have been challenging, with many false starts due to uncertainties regarding the pandemic.”

“St Patrick’s day traditionally marks the beginning of the tourist season in Ireland, so it is fantastic to be ahead of the curve this year. We are one of the first Irish wholesale travel companies to bring group tours back into the country.”

In addition to Germany, the company will be welcoming groups from Holland, Austria, Spain and France in the coming months.

Mr White said that the fact that he had continued to maintain strong relationships with European travel operators, including the German company, Trendtours Touristik had been key in securing new contracts for 2022 and beyond.

He also paid tribute to the supports he received from the Irish government and the promotional activities from Tourism Ireland, the ‘Green button campaign’ in reigniting the tourism industry.

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has predicted that there will be a strong recovery of the European travel and tourism sector in 2022. The sector is already seeing a surge of more than +250% in European bookings for Easter 2022 when compared to 2021, while summer bookings are currently +80% above last year’s levels.

However, Mr White said that due to changing global events, he thought that there would be a more gradual return to tourism in the coming months.

He said that people are still cautious about travelling post Covid and the fear over the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

“Unfortunately, the tourism industry is facing into more uncertain times, the sad conflict in Ukraine is devastating not just for tourism but humanity in general.” he concluded.