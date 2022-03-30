Kilalloe Coast Guard assists in Tipperary search

The Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard took part in a multi-agency operation to locate a missing person in Co Tipperary this evening.

The alarm was raised at around 7.45pm when emergency services received a report of a lost walker in the Silvermine Mountains.

Volunteers from the South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association responded to callout along with local Gardaí. The Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard was also requested to dispatch volunteers to assist with the search.

Efforts were made to contact the lost walker however their phone’s battery had run low and was going straight through to voicemail. The person was eventually found safe and well at around 9.05pm by Gardaí and a local landowner.