Lifeboat assists crew of grounded yacht

The volunteer crew of the Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat was called out this afternoon to assist two people on a yacht that that had ran aground on the lake.

The alarm was raised shortly after 3.30pm when watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry received a report that a 37-foot yacht had run aground in Church Bay on the south-western Co. Clare shore of Lough Derg.

The Dromineer-based RNLI lifeboat launched at 3.36pm and proceeded to the scene approximately two miles west of the station. After rounding Hare Island close to the Clare shore, the casualty vessel came into sight. The skipper of the yacht had kept his jib hoisted to help identify himself to the lifeboat crew.

Church Bay is known for its rocky shoals, and in a cautious approach to the vessel, lifeboat crew took depth soundings off the bow. Once alongside they established that all on board were safe, unharmed and were wearing their lifejackets.

An RNLI volunteer was transferred to the casualty vessel to check that it was not holed and to help lower the jib. The lifeboat made further soundings around the vessel and, given the isolated location, the helm made the decision to take the casualty off the rocks and into safe water, having first emptied the yacht’s ballast and water tanks to reduce the draft of the vessel.

When the lifeboat volunteers were satisfied there was no damage to the propellers or drives on the casualty vessel, it made way by motor to its home harbour in Dromineer. The lifeboat departed the scene and was back at station at 4.31pm.

Liam Maloney, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI said: “We would advise boat users to study their charts when planning passage and keep to the navigation routes.”