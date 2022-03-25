Man arrested after €700,000 drugs seizure

Gardaí have seized €700,000 of suspected heroin and arrested one man following a search operation in East Clare today.

As part of Operation Tara, planned searches led by the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit assisted by local Garda units, the Regional Dog Unit and members of the Defence Forces, were conducted on lands in the Ardnacrusha area.

In the course of the searches suspected heroin with an estimated value of €700k (analysis pending) was recovered.

A man in his 60s was arrested as part of the investigation and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Henry Street Garda station. He can be held for up to seven days.

The drugs will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.