Motorcyclist killed in N18 collision

A motorcyclist has died in a road traffic collision in Co Clare.

The incident occurred at around 4.05pm in the northbound lanes of the N18 dual-carriageway between the junctions at Bunratty and Sixmilebridge.

It’s understood the a motorcycle collided with the a car travelling in the same direction.

Units of Clare County Fire Rescue Service from Shannon station responded to the incident along with National Ambulance Service resources and Gardaí. Additional units of the fire service from Ennis station were also sent to the scene. Efforts to resuscitate the injured man were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body of the man, aged in his late 30s, was removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem examination will take place at a later date.

The five occupants of the car were uninjured.

The N18 northbound has been closed at junction 6 and traffic is being diverted away from the area. It’s expected that the road will remain closed for the next number of hours at least and possibly overnight until a forensic collision investigation has been completed.

Gardaí at Shannon are investigating the circumstances of the incident and are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the N18 around the time of the collision to contact them if they witnessed anything, has any information or dashcam footage that might assist them with their investigation.

Gardaí at Shannon can be contacted on 061 365900.