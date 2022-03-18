No injuries in North Clare collision

Emergency services have dealt with a road traffic collision in Kilnaboy in North Clare this afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at around 12.10pm on the R476 Corofin to Kilfenora road at the junction with the L1112 in Kilnaboy.

National Ambulance Service paramedics and units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station responded to the scene along with Gardaí.

One of the vehicles, a van, rolled onto its side after the collision.

The occupants of both vehicles were assessed at the scene by the paramedic crews of two ambulances that responded to the incident. None of the occupants required hospitalisation.

The main R476 remained closed for a time until the vehicles could be removed and the scene cleared of debris. The road has since reopened.