NUIG hosting Open Days this weekend

NUI Galway is to welcome hundreds of prospective students, parents, guidance counsellors and teachers back to campus for a weekend of Undergraduate Open Days.

The University will be pulling out all the stops on Saturday March 25 and 26, from 9am to 3pm, as it showcases everything it has to offer for studies and life at NUI Galway.

The Spring Undergraduate Open Days are the biggest events to take place on campus since 2020 and include five exhibitions and a schedule of more than 50 talks each day.

There are almost 70 undergraduate degrees on offer at NUI Galway in 2022.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet lecturers, staff and students at the exhibitions to discuss courses, entry requirements, work placements and career opportunities.

Prospective students can explore the campus with seven different guided tours available including campus tours, accessibility tours and guided visits to teaching and learning spaces including engineering, nursing and midwifery and the library’s Makerspace.

Sarah Geraghty, Director of Student Recruitment and Outreach, is encouraging visitors to view the open day programme in advance.

“With over 50 talks scheduled, representing all courses, subjects and student supports on offer, it’s important for prospective students to plan their day and know in advance which talks are most relevant to them,” Ms Geraghty said.

“After two years of virtual open days, we are very excited to bring this informative and dynamic event back on campus to showcase the endless career opportunities that await students. Nothing can match the sense of possibility that a student gets from visiting the university in person. It helps them to visualise college life and to explore very thoroughly the potential courses and pathways that are right for them.”

The talks schedule will feature all courses across Arts, Science, Engineering, Business, Law, Nursing, Health Sciences and Medicine. It also includes talks on Student Life, Sport, Study Abroad, Careers and ALIVE volunteering.

The Access Centre will host session on alternative pathways, mature student supports and the QQI/FETAC/PLC entry route. Parents will also be interested in the Parents’ Talk taking place on Saturday only at 11am and again at 1pm which will address topics such as fees, funding, accommodation and student supports.

Advance registration is required in order to attend the event, with further info here, or by email.