Revenue seize €146k of drugs at Shannon Airport 

Revenue officers at Shannon Airport have seized 7.5 kgs of herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of €146,000.

The illegal drugs were discovered, with the assistance of detector dog Harley, concealed within water heaters declared as ‘Machine Parts’. The consignment had originated in Spain and was destined for an address in Carlow.

A spokesperson for Revenue said investigations are ongoing and that the drugs were discovered during routine operations.

This latest seizure was made as part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.