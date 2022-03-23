UPDATE: River crossing at Killaloe/Ballina reopens after collision

Update:

4.45pm – Two people have been taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be serious.

The incident has now been cleared and the bridge has reopened.

The bridge linking counties Clare and Tipperary at Killaloe/Ballina is closed following a road traffic collision this afternoon.

Emergency services from both counties are dealing with the incident on the River Shannon crossing. The crash occurred at around 3.30pm and involved three cars all travelling in the same direction.

Units of the fire service from Killaloe in Clare and Newport in Co Tipperary responded to the crash along with Gardaí. No serious injuries have been reported however National Ambulance Service resources have been sent to the scene to assess those involved.

In the meantime, the bridge is closed and motorists are advised to take an alternative route.