Ryanair to launch new Shannon-Marseille route

Ryanair is set to launch another new service from Shannon Airport this summer.

The welcome boost for Shannon will see a twice weekly service to Marseille on the Mediterranean – in the Provence region of southern of France – commencing on May 4th and running until October 29th.

Flights will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays with the outbound service departing at 4.00pm while the inbound aircraft will depart Marseille at 6.55am on both days.

The new Marseille service is part of a Ryanair summer schedule which will deliver over 60 weekly flights to 25 destinations from Shannon Airport.

While not formally announced yet, Ryanair has confirmed that the route is new for summer 2022 while the flights are currently on sale on the airline’s website.

It’s understood the service will be operated by Malta Air, a subsidiary of the Ryanair Group.

An official announcement is expected from Shannon Airport tomorrow.

Just last month, Ryanair announced plans to commence a new service from Shannon Airport to Barcelona (Girona) from the end of March. That service will operate twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, from March 29th until the end of October 2022.

The welcome news for Shannon comes as Aer Lingus resumed their services to Boston and New York/JFK. Daily flights to Boston resumed this afternoon while the daily Shannon to New York/JFK service will recommence tomorrow.

