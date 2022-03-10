Torpeys to represent Clare at National Enterprise Awards

A manufacturing business from Sixmilebridge is this year’s nominee of the Clare Enterprise Award for 2022, Local Enterprise Office Clare has announced.

Torpey Hurleys will now represent Local Enterprise Office Clare at the 22nd National Enterprise Awards at the Mansion House in Dublin on the 2nd June.

Torpey are the leading brand of hurleys in the GAA, focused on performance and rooted in tradition. Traditionally a craft based ash hurley manufacturer, Torpey has now developed engineering capabilities and developed Torpey Bambú in 2020. They are now widely recognised as the highest quality provider of hurleys in Ireland (Ash and Bambú).

Torpey will now be competing against 30 other finalists from every local authority area for a share of the €35,000 winners prize fund as national judging gets underway in May. Categories this year include ‘Best Export Business,’ ‘Best Start-Up’ and ‘Innovation,’ in addition to eight regional awards. There are also two new National Enterprise Awards this year with a “One to Watch” award and a “Sustainability / Green” award.

Clare companies have been very successful over the years with National Winners Callan Technology and ABC Nutritionals. Other category winners have also included Aine Knitwear, Aaron PCB, Get The Shifts and WowWee.ie.

The announcement of the nominee took place as part of a very successful Local Enterprise Week programme of events. There were over 220 physical and virtual events taking place across the country, run by the 31 Local Enterprise Offices from March 7th to 11th.

Welcoming the announcement, Cllr PJ Ryan, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, said: “It is great to see a family business like Torpey develop and grow their product lines through innovation and embracing new ways of getting their product to market. I wish them every success in the national final on the 2nd June and I am confident that Torpey will continue the proud tradition of previous winners from Clare.”

Speaking during Local Enterprise Week Padraic McElwee, Head of Enterprise with Local Enterprise Office Clare said: “The success of the Bambú Hurley reflects the innovative approach Torpey takes to developing their business in what many consider a very traditional sector. Torpey have also embraced the digital world by investing in their online shop and modernising their production facilities. Torpey is a great ambassador for Clare and reflect the progressiveness of the many micro enterprises in the County”

Local Enterprise Week is organised every year by the Local Enterprise Offices and supported by Enterprise Ireland, local authorities and the Government of Ireland.

