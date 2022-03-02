TUS to establish World Leading Sports Medicine Clinics

Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) and world leading health care provider UPMC have announced the establishment of state-of-the-art sports medicine clinics for the Moylish and the Thurles Campuses to benefit both TUS and the wider sporting community.

The agreement signed by UPMC Sports Medicine and Ireland’s newest technological university will see the first phase of the clinics open to the public, sports clubs and teams in the region, as well as TUS teams, as early as this summer.

The UPMC Sports Medicine clinics will ensure that TUS teams and athletes have access to the most up-to-date functional movement assessments, scientifically based strength and conditioning programmes, clinical diagnostics, including MRI scans, and equipment that will help with recovery and athletic development. The clinics will be equipped and staffed to provide evidence-based, quantitative measurements of strength and performance for optimal care.

Welcoming the agreement, President of TUS Professor Vincent Cunnane said the new partnership would not only bring the most highly developed sports training and sport treatment facilities to Limerick and Tipperary, but also allow for further research and education in the area of sport conditioning, rehabilitation, and injury diagnostics and treatment, by collaborating and developing academic and research programmes at TUS.

“As well as providing an integrated and modern service to sports people and teams in the Mid West, the TUS/UPMC partnership will work together to further develop these services with our team of researchers and scientists. TUS is also working closely with UPMC designing new academic programmes that will ensure our graduates have the most in-demand skills in this area when they graduate. In addition, an increased range of work placement options will be available at UPMC to TUS students,” said Professor Cunnane.

“TUS and UPMC share many common principles and goals, with our foundations in education and research and our ambitions to provide the most sought-after opportunities, services and facilities for the regions.”

“UPMC is proud to partner with TUS to bring the communities of Limerick and Tipperary access to advanced equipment and treatments close to home for athletes of all skill levels,” said Trish Lane, chief operations officer (COO), UPMC in Ireland. “Adding to the UPMC Sports Medicine clinic located in the WIT Arena in Waterford and part of the UPMC International Sports Medicine Network, these clinics will provide patients with outcomes-driven care while prioritising safe return to play.”

TUS Vice President Campus Services & Capital Development Jimmy Browne said it is important that the development of these specialised sports clinics in Limerick and Tipperary not only benefit TUS teams and students but will further strengthen the facilities that TUS have available for our academic and research community as well as the wider sporting community.

“TUS has a strong community and sporting ethos. It is important that these clinics are available to teams and sports people not just in the university but across the Mid West. UPMC Sports Medicine offers one-on-one and group sports performance training and conditioning. Its evidence-based programme helps athletes of all levels increase strength and improve flexibility and core strength. The state-of-the-art equipment available for the first time in the region will help level the playing pitch for athletes in the Mid West and support them as they reach their full potential.”

UPMC is the official health care partner of the GAA and GPA and the official sports medicine provider to Meath GAA, Kildare GAA, Wexford GAA, Waterford GAA, Kilkenny GAA and Carlow GAA.