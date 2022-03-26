Ukrainian Ambassador to meet refugees today in Clare

Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko, will meet with recently arrived Ukrainian refugees today in County Clare, having been invited by Senator Martin Conway who is highlighting the professionalism of the Clare Local Authority response and the warm welcome of the Clare people.

Ambassador Gerasko will meet with recently arrived Ukranian refugees at a reception in Lisdoonvarna this afternoon and will then travel to Ballyvaughan to visit a hotel where 160 refugees are now being accommodated.

Senator Conway said, “I thank Ambassador Gerasko for taking the time to visit Lisdoonvarna and Ballyvaughan today to meet directly with the Ukrainian people who have arrived in North Clare, and also the people involved in the community response.”

Ambassador Gerasko will be updated on the county wide response by the Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council Cllr. P.J. Ryan and the Chief Executive Pat Dowling. She will meet with some of the accommodation providers and their staff, and will also meet with some of the teachers who will be teaching the nearly 200 Ukrainian children who are starting school in the area.

Senator Conway continued, “Of the approximately 12,000 Ukrainian people to arrive in Ireland so far, almost 1,500 of them are being accommodated in Clare, with significant numbers in the Lisdoonvarna area.

“The professionalism of the community response has been phenomenal and perhaps it can act as a template for other communities as more and more Ukrainian refugees arrive in Ireland.

“I thank Cllr. Joe Garrihy for helping to lead the community response in Clare and I am proud that the people of Clare have wholeheartedly supported this effort, with a warm welcome for people in need since they began arriving here over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period. I look forward to introducing Ambassador Gerasko to all involved this afternoon.”