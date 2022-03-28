Ukrainians ask world leaders to end conflict now

Ukrainian refugees in Lisdoonvarna have implored the country’s ambassador to Ireland to send a message out to world leaders to stop the conflict now.

Larysa Gerasko, the Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland was in Lisdoonvarna on Saturday and met many of the 500 refugees, who have been living in the village for the past number of weeks. In total there are nearly 1000 Ukrainian people living in North and West Clare.

Marcus White, owner of the Hydro hotel, said that there were emotional scenes, as the Ukrainian people, along with members of the local community met the ambassador at the Pavilion theatre.

“They delivered a strong message to Ms Gerasko, which was to call on world leaders to bring in a ceasefire and stop the senseless conflict now, before any more men, women and children from either side lose their lives.” he said.

“Our message is not only addressed to Europe but to all world leaders in the countries, like India, China, this bloodshed affects us all. Stop the War! Protect our children!”

Mr White, whose late father Jim White was a well-known Irish politician, said the Ukrainians were desperately looking for a platform to get their message out to all political and religious leaders and for action to be taken immediately. He said a handwritten message displayed on a white board, had been particularly touching:

“We have a dream to get our peaceful life back in our home country and wish everyone in the world, that they haven’t such a dream.”

He said: “These people are traumatised and have suffered so much. As a hotelier I am doing everything I can to help, but it is the overwhelming response of the local community in Clare which must be acknowledged.”