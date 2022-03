More than 200 Ukrainian refugees who are staying in the Hydro Hotel in Lisdoonvarna have called for world leaders to stop the war in Ukraine.

The refugees who arrived at the hotel in recent weeks, called for peace in a brief statement issued today.

“All Ukrainians and all people of the world, one peace now. Please stop this senseless war. World leaders help us to stop this war. Kindness and compassion to all humanity”.