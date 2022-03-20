Weekend Sports Roundup

**Allianz Hurling League FULL TIME Galway 0-25

FULL TIME Galway 0-25 Clare 1-20

Clare’s hurlers and footballers were in action today with losses for both teams

The hurlers made the trip to Salthill for a showdown with Henry Shefflin’s Galway where they lost 0-25 to 1-20.

Meanwhile, the footballers welcomed Meath to Cusack Park.

They lost by a single point. The final score there was Meath 0-10 points, Clare 0-09.

**Allianz Football League Division 2 FULL TIME Clare 0-09

FULL TIME Clare 0-09 Meath 0-10

Three Clare men were part of the Irish U-20 squad who claimed the 2022 Six Nations Grand Slam.

Ethan Coughlan and Tony Butler both saw game time in Ireland’s clinching victory over Scotland in Musgrave Park, with Coughlan setting up the eighth try of the evening while Butler landed three conversions from the tee as Ireland steamrolled Scotland 59-5.

Conor Moloney was part of the extended squad, having featured in the earlier rounds of the competition, including the win over France in Aix-en-Provence.

It is the third time an Irish side have won the Grand Slam at the grade, but the current crop are the first to do it with wins on the road over France and England.

Nash bridges 42-year gap

Clare’s Diarmaid Nash has become just the second hand baller from the county to be crowned All Ireland senior 4 wall champion.

The Tuamgraney clubman bridged a 42 year gap to the Banners last title at the grade, with Pat Kirby’s final victory in 1980 being the last Clare success in the competition.

The Scariff native overcame Westmeath’s Robbie McCarthy in the decider, with a 21-8, 17-21, 11-8 victory.

First Cheltenham win for Clare’s McDonagh

Clare’s Mark McDonagh has claimed his first ever Cheltenham Festival winner.

The Cratloe student steered the Joseph O’Brien trained Banbridge home in front in the closing race of the 2022 Festival, the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockey’s Handicap Hurdle.

McDonagh produced a strong drive after the final obstacle to urge his charge up the famous hill to come home the 12/1 winner.

*Source: Clare FM