Weekend sports roundup

Clare footballers secure win over Down

Clare’s footballers came away with a win in their National League Division Two campaign this afternoon.

Colm Collins’s side were in Páirc Esler in Newry to face Down.

The Banner have secured their place in Division Two for a seventh consecutive season. The final score there was Clare 2-14, Down 1-09.

Meanwhile, Clare’s injury list is building ahead of their Munster football quarter final showdown with Limerick next month.

Kilmurry Ibrickane duo Keelan Sexton and Daniel Walsh are the latest additions to the treatment table, with Sexton missing Sunday’s win over Down after suffering a hamstring injury in the warm up.

Walsh was forced off with a similar issue in the second period, with the likes of Podge Collins, Cillian Brennan and Cathal O’Connor also absent through injury.

Elsewhere in Division Two, Offaly were relegated after a late rally from Cork saw the Rebels safe, while Roscommon and Galway are promoted.

Clare will face Dublin next season after they dropped out of the top tier for the first time since 1995, with Kildare coming back down after just one season in Division One.

Limerick and Louth are also moving up after gaining promotion from Division Three.

Camogie

Clare will renew rivalries with Cork in the 2022 All Ireland senior camogie championship.

The sides met in the opening round of this year’s National League, with Clare joint manager Conor Dolan and Cork coach Davy Fitzgerald sent off after sideline fracas.

Clare have been drawn in Group One of the senior championship, and will face off against three fellow Munster rivals.

One of those is the Davy Fitzgerald coached Cork, who were victors when the sides clashed in Cusack Park last month.

The Banner will also take on Tipperary, who are due to meet Cork in the National League final in two weeks time.

Waterford, Wexford and Dublin complete the group, with the first round set to be played on May 21st.

Soccer

Avenue United and Newmarket Celtic are among the teams safely through to the third round of the Banner Flooring Clare Cup.

Avenue advanced with a 8-1 win over Corofin Harps, while Newmarket received a walkover from Kildysart Celtic.

Elsewhere, Lifford overcame Shannon Town 4-3 after extra time, while Tulla United beat Rhine Rovers 3-2 on penalties to book their third round spot.

There were two games in the opening round, with Kilkishen Celtic and Shannon Town B coming through against Avenue United B and Kilrush Rangers respectively.

Banner Flooring Clare Cup Round 1

Avenue Utd B 1 – 2 Kilkishen Celtic

Shannon Town B 3 – 1 Kilrush Rangers

Banner Flooring Clare Cup Round 2

Kildysart Celtic Scr – A W/O Newmarket Celtic A

Moher Celtic A 1 – 2 Shannon Hibs A

Corofin Harps 1 – 8 Avenue Utd A

Shannon Town A 3 – 4 (aet) Lifford FC

Tulla Utd 1 – Rhine Rovers

Tulla win 3-2 on pens

Maloney Hardware Premier Division

Mountshannon Celtic 1 – 2 Sporting Ennistymon.

*Source: Clare FM Sport