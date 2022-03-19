Works to end discharge of sewage into Fergus

Irish Water, working in partnership with Clare County Council, is progressing plans to deliver the Clarecastle Sewerage Scheme that will end the discharge of raw sewage into the River Fergus and Shannon Estuary.

Project Delivery Lead for Irish Water, Seamus Glynn said: “Wastewater from the public sewer network in Clarecastle is currently discharged untreated into the River Fergus and the Shannon Estuary. The discharge of untreated wastewater is unacceptable, threatens water quality and detracts from the amenity value of the area.”

“Once completed, the Clarecastle Sewerage Scheme will improve the water quality in the River Fergus in compliance with national and EU regulations relating to the treatment of wastewater, and will enhance the environmental amenity of the Clarecastle area. We will be sure to keep the local community informed regarding traffic management as this essential project progresses.”

The project will involve the design and construction of new below-ground infrastructure at the site of the existing Quay Road Pump Station, and a new rising main pipeline along Quay Road, Barrack Street and the Ennis Road that will transfer sewage from Quay Road Pumping Station for treatment at the existing Clareabbey Wastewater Treatment Plant. Irish Water have appointed Shareridge as the contractor to carry out these works, which are due to commence in the coming months.

Any person or business wishing to get a new connection to public wastewater collection infrastructure must contact Irish Water. You can make a pre-connection enquiry to establish whether a connection to the public network is feasible, where the connection can be made and any associated charges. For more information, please visit www.water.ie/connections

In Clare, plans are also well progressed to construct wastewater infrastructure in Liscannor and Kilrush with works already underway. Works are also planned to end the discharge of raw sewage in, Ballyvaughan and Kilkee.

