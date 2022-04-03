Burren College of Art to host MFA Graduate Exhibition

The Burren College of Art will host an Opening Reception of their MFA Graduate Exhibition on Saturday, April 16th, from 5-7pm.

The exhibition will then run until April 29th, and the gallery will be open to the public between the hours of 10:00am-5:00pm, Monday-Friday.

In a time of uncertainties and divides, through the parallel practices of collecting, routine, labor, technique, and remembering, artists Elizabeth Bleynat, Tiffani Love, and Francine Marquis have tied themselves to this place.

Elizabeth Bleynat’s kaleidoscope of coastal plastic debris meets land in her meticulously interwoven tangles of mulitcoloured flotsam, delicately embedded within earth-toned sheep’s wool. Continuously sweeping the nearby shores and bays of Ballyvaughan, Bleynat detangles the blues, greens, and oranges of found synthetic fishing ropes. In one form of their re-assemblage, she fashions a garment, the knots of which tether her body to land during a rising tide.

Tiffani Love’s palette captures the liminality of a slowly vanishing coastal spit just west of the village of Ballyvaughan known as The Rine. Her solitary, pensive engagement with place seeps out onto the canvas as she illuminates subtleties within the landscape: alienated tidal pools rising and falling between grassy beds, shadowed breaks grooved dark and deep within the limestone, and sandy borderlines that smoothly separate shore from sea.

Whether fabricating, assembling, writing, sculpting, or deconstructing, all of Francine Marquis’s works are shaped through careful acts of layering. Interested in the relationship memory has with one’s emotional connection to architectural spaces, Marquis draws from the Latin root word memor, meaning mindful, as she recreates fragments from interior spaces/locations. Allowing her own memories to permeate, the built fragility of her installations makes the materiality of place precious: a memory that must be cared for or lost completely.

