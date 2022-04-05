Clare GAA fans urged secure tickets quickly

Tickets for Clare’s upcoming games in the Munster senior hurling and football championships go on sale this morning.

Patrons will be able to purchase tickets from 11am both online and in Supervalu and Centra stores for Clare’s Munster football quarter final against Limerick, along with the first three games in the Munster hurling round robin series against Tipperary, Cork and Limerick.

Tickets for Clare’s final round game against Waterford will not be on sale until a later date, with fans being advised that pre-purchased tickets will only be accepted this year, with no cash purchases available on the day of games.

Speaking to Clare FM, Vice chairman of Clare GAA Michael O’Connor said people should get their tickets for Clare’s Munster hurling showdown with Limerick in Cusack Park as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

*Source: Clare FM