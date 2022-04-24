Clare off to winning championship start

By Pat Flynn -
Tipperary 2-16

Clare 3-21

Brian Lohan’s banner men got off  to a winning start in their 2022 Munster Senior Hurling Championship campaign following an impressive 3-21 to 2-16 victory over Tipperary in Semple Stadium Thurles this afternoon.

Goals from Ian Galvin, man of the match Peter Duggan and an unstoppable penalty from Tony Kelly sent Clare into the second period with a 3-11 to 7 points advantage.

Tipperary’s Ger Browne goaled on the restart to inspire a second half Premier comeback, however strong defensive displays from Rory Hayes and Diarmuid Ryan along with the ever impressive Peter Duggan and Shane 0’Donnell keeping the scoreboard ticking over ensured victory for the Bannermen.

Clare face Cork in Semple Stadium On May 1st in the second round and will look to build on their success.

*Source: Clare FM Sport

 

