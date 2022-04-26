Clare SFC draws to be redone

The draws for the 2022 Clare Senior Football Championship will have to be remade.

It’s after chairman Kieran Keating informed clubs that the process followed for last nights draw was incorrect.

The agreed format as outlined in the notes accompanying the Master Fixtures notes stated that two seeded teams from 2021 would be drawn into the five team Group One.

However, champions Eire Og and beaten semi-finalist St Breckan’s were drawn together in the four team Group Three along with Cratloe and Corofin.

In an email to clubs, county board chairman Kieran Keating stated: “Before drawing the four seeded teams for the three groups, I pulled one of three canisters to determine which group the fourth seeded team would join, i.e. which group would have two seeded teams. I should have checked my notes, as we had already stipulated in our regulations adopted just last week that the group of five (group one) must have the second seeded team. The Runaí did try to alert me to my error but as we were live streaming I ploughed on with it, not understanding that we had already set this out in the regulations, thus the process I applied was out of order”.

It is now understood that the draws will be made again at the May meeting of the county board on Tuesday May 10th.

All other draws made last night will stand as they are, and are available to view here.

*Source: Clare FM