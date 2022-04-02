Clare swimming pools benefit from Covid fund

More than €88,000 has been allocated to eight swimming pool operators in Clare from the Covid-19 fund to support the sport sector announced by the Government last December.

The Clare recipients were: Shannon Swimming and Leisure Centre (€14,340); Kilkee Waterworld (€11,519); Hotel Woodstock Leisure Centre (€11,401); Dromoland Leisure Centre (€10,461); Inn at Dromoland Leisure Centre (€10,226); Tracy’s West County Leisure Club (€10,226); Riverlodge Health and Fitness Club (€9,873) and Lahinch Coast Hotel (€9,756).

Welcoming the allocations, Clare Fine Gael TD Joe Carey said: “Swimming pools provide a vital resource for schools, clubs and communities across the country, and it is important that this infrastructure is maintained. This investment will help swimming pool operators continue to provide safe and essential service which is vital to sustain swimming and maintain high physical activity levels.”