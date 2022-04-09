Collision cleared from N68 near Darragh

Emergency services have dealt with a road traffic collision on the N68 Ennis to Kilrush road this afternoon.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at around 4.15pm about a kilometre on the Ennis side of Darragh. One of the vehicles, a van, is understood to have crashed into a ditch in the collision.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station; National Ambulance Service paramedics and Gardaí are currently at the scene. Paramedics assessed the occupants of both vehicles however no one was seriously injured or required hospital treatment.

The road has since reopened.