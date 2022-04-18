Dental services expanded for medical card holders 

The Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD has approved new measures to provide expanded dental health care for medical card holders in the Dental Treatment Services Scheme (DTSS). He has also confirmed his commitment to a review of the Scheme to ensure its future viability.

Minister Donnelly said: “I have committed to a root-and-branch review of the Dental Treatment Services Scheme to align the Scheme with the National Oral Health Policy. Pending that review, my immediate priority has been to address issues facing medical card patients in accessing treatment.

“In that respect, I have given approval for increases in the fees payable to contracted dentists for a number of items, including examinations and fillings, and I have also approved the reintroduction of cleaning (Scale and Polish) for medical card patients.

“These proposals are designed to address not only issues around services for medical card patients, but also the concerns expressed by dentists about the viability of the DTSS.”

The reintroduction of Scale and Polish is in keeping with the preventative ethos of the National Oral Health Policy. It is also a first step to aligning the DTSS more closely with the other State scheme, the Dental Treatment Benefits Scheme (the PRSI scheme), in which Scale and Polish is provided.

These changes amount to a substantial additional investment in the Dental Treatment Services Scheme.

Minister Donnelly said: “I hope that as a result of these changes, we will see an increase in the number of dentists offering treatment to medical card patients.”