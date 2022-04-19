€4.34m announced for Shannon Airport

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton T.D., has announced an allocation of over €4.3m for Shannon Airport under the Regional Airports Programme 2021-2025.

The funding is part of an almost €16.4m Exchequer funding to regional and state airports including Shannon, Cork, Kerry, Knock and Donegal.

Almost €6.6m has been allocated to our regional airports at Donegal, Ireland West (Knock) and Kerry and over €9.8 million has been allocated to our regional State airports at Shannon and Cork.

The allocations will contribute towards capital investment in the areas of safety and security at airports, whilst also supporting projects with a sustainability focus.

Shannon Airport is set to receive €4,347,750 under the scheme.

Announcing these allocations, Minister of State Naughton said: ‘‘Government has maintained a strong commitment to the aviation sector during the Covid crisis and has allocated an unprecedented €161m in aviation specific supports, in 2021 alone, to our airports. I am delighted today to be building on this commitment, as Irish aviation enters the recovery period.”

Minister Naughton added “Today’s announcement represents Government’s commitment to continue to support Ireland’s regional airports to remain financially sustainable as they prepare for growth into the future. This capital funding will support a great number of safety and security related capital projects, ensuring that airports can continue to remain compliant with regulatory requirements in these areas. I am pleased to announce also that, in line with the broadening of the scope of the Programme, a significant number of this year’s projects have a sustainability focus, facilitating the sustainable growth of the sector.”

Commenting on the announcement Shannon Group CEO Mary Considine said: “The funding for Shannon Airport announced today by Minister Naughton is a very welcome support as we continue to manage our recovery. It will enable the airport to invest in vital infrastructure and rebuild in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While we have made good strides in restoring air services at Shannon with 26 services to 11 destinations for summer 2022 secured, there is still a challenging few years ahead for the aviation sector. We are grateful for this Government support and will use it to continue to fund vital improvements to our airport infrastructure.

“Throughout the pandemic we have endeavoured to improve our airport and make the passenger experience more enjoyable and easier. We were the first state airport to install technology which allowed us remove the 100ml rule on liquids in cabin bags, and we are committed to looking at further innovations across our Shannon Campus.”