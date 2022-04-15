Elderly man treated for smoke inhalation

An elderly man is recovering in hospital after he was discovered in a smoke-logged house in East Clare early today.

The man, believed to be in his 90s, is being treated for smoke inhalation after he was found at his home this morning. The man had been living alone.

Emergency services were called to a house in Kilkishen shortly before midday after the man was discovered by a health care support assistant. An ambulance and rapid response advanced paramedic unit responded to the incident along with Gardaí.

On arrival at the scene, ambulance paramedics found the house to be filled with smoke and requested assistance from the fire service. Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Shannon responded after being alerted at around 12.20pm.

Fire crews ventilated the building of smoke while paramedics assessed and treated the man. The casualty was found to be suffering from smoke inhalation and was transported to University Hospital Limerick for further treatment.

It’s understood that there was no fire damage but the house had sustained significant smoke damage. It’s believed the man may have been burning material in his stove and that the smoke escaped around the house.