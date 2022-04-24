End of an era for Shannon Apostolic Works group

Shannon Parish will see the end of an era this weekend as the local Apostolic Works Society hold their final display after 33 years.

The group, made up mostly of local women but also one equally dedicated man, was established in 1989 and for over three decades produced and supplied overseas missionaries with vestments, Mass kits, and other resources to assist them in their work.

Unfortunately, for a variety of reasons, the Shannon group will host their last display from 11.00am today at St Patrick’s Comprehensive School in the town.

Former Shannon Parish Priest Fr Tom Ryan said: “One of the great success stories of Shannon Parish 55-year history has been the establishment in 1989 of the Shannon branch of Apostolic Workers. This group of dedicated and inspirational workers was set up in 1989 when Fr Pat Mulcahy came to the parish. Fr Pat’s mother was involved with the Apostolic Workers in his native parish of Ballywilliam Co.Tipperary.

The ‘almost’ ladies organisation supported missionaries with resources like vestments, Mass kits, and other resources for their missionary work. They met every week, chatted, knitted , prayed and fundraised for the missions. They worked in partnership with local school children who shared some of the gift money received on occasions like Confirmation and First Holy Communion to support children in developing countries.”

“Now after 33-year history and ageing personnel as well as the inability to meet during lockdown, the decision has been made that the centre will be suspended,” Fr Tom added.

“During my years in the parish of Shannon this organisation and its members did tremendous work for both the parish and the missions and raised substantial amount of money to support missionaries. They made dreams for missionaries become reality.

I take this opportunity to express my thanks to all members for the time and effort over the past 33 years to witness to the gospel by using their talents and generously sharing with others. I wish all members good health and happiness and pray eternal rest on those members who gave generously and who have died,” Fr Tom Ryan said.