Ennis Hockey Club to host Golf Classic

Ennis Hockey Club, the one and the only hockey club in Clare, has organised a Golf Classic to raise funds for the club.

Established in just 2019, they’ve already been nominated for the European Hockey Federation Club of the Year.

The club is 150 members strong, with 120 junior members that include children with disabilities such as Autism and Down syndrome. The club’s members are supported by more than 30 dedicated volunteers including young underage people.

Club chairman Andrew Osak said” “We truly believe that hockey is a sport that can be enjoyed by everyone. We were the first club in Ireland to introduce walking hockey – a gentle introduction to hockey ideal for anyone new or returning to sport or those recovering from injury. Hockey is a sport for everyone and therefore we opened a group for young adults with intellectual disabilities – we are so proud of them.

It is also our belief that Ennis really benefits from hockey. Children, especially girls, can excel and feel empowered to reach their full potential – and maybe even go to the Olympics,” Andrew added.

The club’s Golf Classis will take place at Woodstock Golf Club on May 5th and 6th. Tickets can been booked here.