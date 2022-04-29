Gardaí investigate road traffic collision

Gardaí in Ennis are investigating whether a driver suffered a sudden medical episode before colliding with one vehicle and leaving the scene and crashing again a short distance away.

One man has been hospitalised following the road traffic incident that occurred across two different scenes on the outskirts of Ennis this morning.

It’s understood that two vehicles collided initially near Inch Bridge on the Ennis to Miltown Malbay road shortly before 8.00am. No one was injured in that incident.

However, one of the vehicles continued towards the main N68 Ennis to Kilrush road before colliding with a ditch and rolling over at Inch Beg. It’s now believed the driver of that vehicle may have suffered a medical episode prior to the original collision less than a kilometre away.

It’s also understood that the driver of a vehicle who witnessed the first collision followed the car that left the scene and raised the alarm after it crashed. The car rolled over and came to a stop on its side leaving the driver and sole occupant trapped inside.

An ambulance and rapid response advanced paramedic unit were sent to the scene along with local Gardaí. When it was reported that a person was still inside the vehicle, two units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station were also dispatched.

Fire crews quickly set about securing the unstable vehicle and cut the windscreen away to allow paramedics access to the driver. Once the man had been assessed, fire service personnel then set about safely removing the casualty from the vehicle. They used specialist equipment to cut roof away so that man could be extricated safely.

The casualty was taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. Gardaí at Ennis are investigation the circumstances of the incident.