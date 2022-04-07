Gardaí seek help locating missing man

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 40-year-old Thomas Gattringer who was last seen in the Liscannor area of Co.Clare on Sunday, 3rd April 2022 at approximately 4.30pm.

Thomas is described as being 5’ 9” in height, with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes. When last seen, Thomas was wearing a distinctive yellow and orange jacket with green and white stripes. He was also wearing dark trousers.

Gardaí and Thomas’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Thomas’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ennistymon Garda Station 065 707 2180 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.