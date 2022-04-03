Gardaí seek information on missing man

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 41 year old Miguel Cordosa, who is missing from his home in Ashbourne, Co. Meath since the morning of Friday 1st April, 2022.

Miguel is described as being 5’ 10” in height, shaven and has short brown hair. When last seen Miguel was wearing a light coloured baseball cap, dark coloured jacket, dark coloured pants and a light coloured t-shirt.

It is believed that Miguel may be in the areas of Clare, Limerick or Galway. Gardaí and Miguel’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Miguel’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.