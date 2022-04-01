Increase in energy standing charge must be in line with inflation

Clare Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley raised the increase in the energy standing charge by a number of suppliers in the Seanad today.

“The issue I have is the fact that the fixed standing charge has increased. Electric Ireland have increased their fixed standard charge by 35% while Bord Gais have increased theirs by 43%.

“Standing charges are a fixed amount that’s added to consumers’ bills for the cost of delivery not the cost of gas on the wholesale market. Inflation is estimated to reach 8.5% in the Irish economy this year.

These increases far outweigh that estimated rise in inflation and I would like answers as to why standing charges are increasing above and beyond the rate of inflation,” Senator Dooley added.