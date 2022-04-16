Limerick Gardaí investigate fatal assault

Gardaí in Limerick are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the fatal assault of a man that occurred at Parnell Street in Limerick City last night.

Officers attended the scene of the incident at approximately 10:25pm and discovered a man, aged in his 40s, with serious injuries. He was removed from the scene to University Hospital Limerick to be treated before he later passed.

The scene is currently preserved to allow for a technical examination to take place. The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem will be conducted later today.

Gardaí in Roxboro Road are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Any person who was in the Parnell Street, Lord Edward Street and Davis Street areas of Limerick last night, between 10pm and 10:40pm, who may have camera footage of the area is asked to make this available to Gardaí. Similarly, if any road user was travelling in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Any person with any information which may be relevant to the Garda investigation should contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

No arrests have been made at this stage, investigations are ongoing.