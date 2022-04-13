Man arrested after road crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a single-vehicle collision in Clare this afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 3.50pm on the R458 Crusheen to Gort road at Drumumna and involved a car that collided with a utility pole.

Units of the Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station responded to the collision along with National Ambulance Service paramedics and Gardaí.

The driver and sole occupant of the car was located nearby and assessed by ambulance paramedics. He was found not to have been seriously injured and not in need of hospitalisation.

After being assessed by medics he was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving and taken to Ennis Garda station.

Traffic had been reduced to one lane for a time but once the vehicle had been removed from the scene the road was fully reopened.