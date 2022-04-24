MIC/GPA Scholarship scheme for GAA players

GAA players who have applied for a postgraduate place at Mary Immaculate College (MIC) are being encouraged to apply for the MIC GPA Scholarship scheme.

The scholarship, held in conjunction with the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) is open to any GPA member who applies for and is accepted to one of MIC’s postgraduate programmes in Education and the Liberal Arts. Two scholarships are available annually, at least one of which will be awarded to a female player.

MIC will contribute 50% of the successful applicants’ fees while the GPA will contribute the remaining 50%. Successful applicants will play an active role on MIC’s football, camogie or hurling teams and will act as ambassadors for their sport within the College community.

Limerick footballer Pádraig de Brún and Limerick camogie player Caoimhe Costelloe were chosen as the inaugural MIC GPA Sports Scholars for the 2021/22 academic year. Speaking about the benefits of the scholarship, Pádraig, who is studying on the M Ed in Middle Leadership and Mentoring programme, said: “This scholarship was of great assistance to me in pursuing my academic journey. It alleviated much of the financial stress associated with college life and allowed me to place all my focus on the most important thing – my studies. I would most definitely encourage all eligible candidates to apply for this phenomenal scholarship.”

According to Caoimhe, who is a graduate of the Bachelor of Education and is now studying on the MA in Arts at MIC: “I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to return to study at MIC. The MIC/GPA scholarship programme has afforded me the opportunity to engage in continuing personal and professional development. I would strongly urge anyone interested in applying for this scholarship to review the many postgraduate programmes on offer at MIC.”

Interested applicants can inquire about the scheme and make their initial scholarship application by submitting their CV and cover letter to postgradscholarships@gaelicplayers.com. Deadline for receipt of completed programme applications is Tuesday 31 May.

Eligible scholarship applicants should apply to their programme of choice at MIC through the normal procedures. Visit www.mic.ie/postgraduate for the full list of MIC postgraduate programmes.