Minister visits Clare rural development projects

During a visit to County Clare on Thursday, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, visited three projects that are supporting the ongoing development and revitalisation of Clare’s rural towns and villages, including an extended DigiClare hub and two community and tourist amenities.

The projects in Ennistymon and Clarecastle have received funding under the Rural Development Investment Programme, which includes a number of integrated funding interventions including the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF), the Connected Hubs Fund and the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS).

Minister Humphreys visited the recently completed Connected Hubs extension at the DigiClare Ennistymon Hub. Opened in December 2019, the Ennistymon Hub was funded through the RRDF 2018, receiving €1.024 million in grant aid through this scheme, and was developed as a multiservice centre incorporating a social services space in one part of the building and a digital hub in the other. The digital hub comprises 14 hot desks, seven business incubation units, privacy booths, training rooms and meeting rooms.

The recent refurbishment to another part of the building, funded through the Connected Hubs Fund 2021, has seen the addition of new facilities including a podcasting room, four flexible private workspace pods, shower facilities, a bicycle shelter and associated accessories. There are now 10 DigiClare hubs at locations across the county.

Also in Ennistymon, Minister Humphreys officially opened the Ennistymon River Walk. Ennistymon District Community Organisation (EDCO) was granted funding of €69k under the ORIS in 2018 to carry out works to the existing Ennistymon River Walk. The project was delivered by EDCO with assistance from Clare County Council’s Rural Development Directorate. The project primarily involved resurfacing works on the existing trail along with repairs to bridges and the inclusion of safety rails and fencing along the trail. The trail is approximately 3km in length and follows a path alongside the River Inagh. The walkway is an attractive amenity for both the local community and visitors to the town.

Speaking at the opening of the Ennistymon River Walk, Minister Humphreys said: “Today’s visit is all about seeing first-hand the positive impact that funding from my Department is having in rural communities.

“But it’s also about saying ‘thank you’ to the communities, without whom, we wouldn’t be in a position to develop such wonderful projects like the Ennistymon River Walk.”

The Minister continued: “I really believe that by investing in our outdoor amenities – our rivers, our lakes, our walkways and cycleways – we can provide a real boost to communities and visitors alike to areas of rural Ireland.

“I want to commend the work of Clare County Council and Ennistymon District Community Organisation who have worked closely together to deliver this project. Your dedication, and drive is truly commendable.”

Cllr PJ Ryan, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to formally thank the Minister for her support for the broad spectrum of rural and community-based projects and initiatives which have been funded in County Clare under the Minister’s Department of Rural and Community Development, providing much needed infrastructure to support the ongoing development of our rural communities. I look forward to the Minister’s continued support, under the government’s Rural Development Strategy, ‘Our Rural Future’, towards the revitalisation, repopulation and development of our rural towns and villages, to deliver new opportunities for people living in rural Clare.”

In Clarecastle, Minister Humphreys officially opened the River Fergus Walk and Cycleway, which runs from the R469 Quin Road in Ennis to the N85 Roundabout at Clareabbey along an area of significant recreational and visual amenity value. The paved walkway along the river is approximately 1.5km and provides a link between the two roads, resulting in a looped walk of 5.5km. The area is rich in heritage and biodiversity and the project is expected to generate significant tourism and educational benefits.

The River Fergus Walk and Cycleway was funded under the ORIS along with match funding from Clare County Council. Support was provided by the Clarecastle Development Association, Ennis Chamber of Commerce and the Promote Ennis tourism umbrella group.

Deputy Mayor of Ennis Municipal District, Cllr Paul Murphy, said: “A riverside walk along the Fergus has been a longstanding objective of the Council and various community and business groups for many years now. The recently completed Ennis South Flood Relief Scheme presented us with a unique opportunity to provide a universally accessible walkway and cycleway along this particular section of the route which is a beautifully scenic, ecologically rich and historically important area connecting the outskirts of Ennis to the outskirts of the adjoining village of Clarecastle.”

Leonard Cleary, Director of Rural Development at Clare County Council, said: “The three projects visited by Minister Humphreys today are proving to be very popular. The Ennistymon Hub is fully booked out on a regular basis and is a true success story for the community and town of Ennistymon. The River Fergus Walk and Cycleway and the Ennistymon River Walk will contribute greatly to community wellbeing and tourism, which is particularly welcome as we continue to deal with the ongoing challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

As part of her visit to County Clare, Minister Humphreys acknowledged the work of the many community and voluntary groups, NGOs and State agencies working on the ground to respond to the Ukrainian crisis. She recognised the work of the Clare LCDC (Local Community Development Committee), which is the central contact point in Clare for national Government departments, and the efforts of the Clare Community Response Forum, which coordinates the services/supports of agencies, NGOs and community and voluntary groups. In paying tribute to all voluntary groups, the Minister met with one voluntary group (Lisdoonvarna Fáilte CLG) as an example of volunteers who have been active since early March supporting visitors arriving from Ukraine to north Clare.