Property owners reminded of Local Property Tax return

Revenue has confirmed that it will contact approximately 300,000 property owners over the coming weeks to remind them of their requirement to submit a Local Property Tax (LPT) Return for the 2022 – 2025 valuation period.

Property owners were due to submit their LPT return to Revenue in November 2021. To date, LPT Returns in respect of 1.7 million properties have been submitted. However, for a further 300,000 properties, an LPT return is overdue. This includes approximately 160,000 properties for which LPT payment arrangements are in place.

Commenting on the importance of property owners submitting their LPT Return, Ms. Katie Clair, Head of Revenue’s LPT Branch, said: “All residential property owners were required to submit an LPT Return to Revenue last November. A key part of the return is selecting the LPT valuation band that applies to the market value of the property at 1 November 2021.

We are writing to property owners who haven’t yet submitted their LPT Return as a reminder that it is a legal requirement to do so. Regardless of whether you have paid in full or have a rollover payment arrangement in place or even where you agree with the Notice of Estimate that Revenue has made for your property, you still need to file an LPT Return to confirm the correct valuation band of your property. Such property owners now need to make sure that they engage with Revenue and submit their LPT Return.”

Ms. Clair added: “I urge all property owners who haven’t filed their LPT Return to take immediate action and use this opportunity to ensure they are fully compliant with their LPT obligations. The easiest way to file your LPT return is online. You access the LPT online portal on revenue.ie. However, if property owners need assistance in completing their LPT Return or have any queries regarding their LPT obligations, they can contact the LPT Helpline at 01 738 36 26.”