Renewed warning over catalytic convertor thefts

Gardaí have renewed their warning to the public about the security of their vehicles following further recent thefts of catalytic convertors.

There were two thefts of catalytic convertors during the week.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “The first occurred in Baunkyle, Corofin. At approximately 11.40 p.m. on the 5th April a neighbour saw sparks coming from the car two houses away. When he went to investigate he saw three males run towards a light blue or silver coloured saloon car, they got into this car and left in the direction of Corofin village.

On the same night the catalytic convertor was stolen from a car parked in the driveway of a house in the Gort na mBláth estate on the Tulla Road in Ennis.”

If anyone has any information in relation to any of these incidents or if anyone saw anything suspicious we would ask them to contact their local Garda Station or any Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.